Alpha trailer: Amid brutal trolling, Karan Johar lauds 'pure girl power' of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari

Karan Johar praised the trailer of Alpha, calling it 'pure girl power' and appreciating Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, even as the trailer faced mixed reactions online.

The trailer of Alpha has received strong praise from filmmaker Karan Johar, who called it a powerful 'girl power' action film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in leading roles.

Karan Johar’s reaction to the trailer

Karan Johar posted his thoughts on Instagram after seeing the Alpha trailer. He called it a rock and roll action movie that really shows girl power. He liked Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's performances. Thinks the film could be a big hit. He also liked that Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are, in the film, saying it's a team of actors. Karan thinks the trailer has lots of energy, action and good visuals. The film Alpha looks exciting with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the way.

About the film Alpha

The movie Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It is produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie is about an espionage story. This story is led by Alia Bhat's character. She is an assassin. She is trained for dangerous missions.

The story has a lot of action. It also has people changing sides in the spy world. Sharvari has a role in the movie. She is in the movie with Alia Bhatt. The two characters work together on an important mission. The trailer of the movie also shows Bobby Deol. He is in a powerful role. Anil Kapoor is also in the movie. He has a supporting role. He tries to control the conflict that is happening.

Also read: Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on ‘where is Sharvari’ buzz after Alpha teaser release; post goes viral

Storyline and Spy universe link

Alpha is a movie written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. Ishita Moitra wrote the dialogue for the film. The movie is set to release in theaters on July 3. This film will add to the spy franchise that has been growing.