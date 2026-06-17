FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan

Maharashtra News: Sanjay Raut's On-Camera Tirade Against Rebel Sena MPs; Says ‘Don’t Beep It Out’

Maharashtra News: Sanjay Raut's On-Camera Tirade Against Rebel Sena MPs; Says ‘Don’t Beep It Out’

Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor who became billionaire after Elon Musk’s SpaceX acquisition deal

Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor acquired by Musk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Alpha trailer: Amid brutal trolling, Karan Johar lauds 'pure girl power' of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari

Karan Johar praised the trailer of Alpha, calling it 'pure girl power' and appreciating Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, even as the trailer faced mixed reactions online.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

Alpha trailer: Amid brutal trolling, Karan Johar lauds 'pure girl power' of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The trailer of Alpha has received strong praise from filmmaker Karan Johar, who called it a powerful 'girl power' action film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in leading roles.

Karan Johar’s reaction to the trailer

Karan Johar posted his thoughts on Instagram after seeing the Alpha trailer. He called it a rock and roll action movie that really shows girl power. He liked Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's performances. Thinks the film could be a big hit. He also liked that Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are, in the film, saying it's a team of actors. Karan thinks the trailer has lots of energy, action and good visuals. The film Alpha looks exciting with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the way.

Untitled design 2026 06 17T184530 379

About the film Alpha

The movie Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It is produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie is about an espionage story. This story is led by Alia Bhat's character. She is an assassin. She is trained for dangerous missions.

The story has a lot of action. It also has people changing sides in the spy world. Sharvari has a role in the movie. She is in the movie with Alia Bhatt. The two characters work together on an important mission. The trailer of the movie also shows Bobby Deol. He is in a powerful role. Anil Kapoor is also in the movie. He has a supporting role. He tries to control the conflict that is happening.

Also read: Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on ‘where is Sharvari’ buzz after Alpha teaser release; post goes viral

Storyline and Spy universe link

Alpha is a movie written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. Ishita Moitra wrote the dialogue for the film. The movie is set to release in theaters on July 3. This film will add to the spy franchise that has been growing.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI
Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan
Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor who became billionaire after Elon Musk’s SpaceX acquisition deal
Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor acquired by Musk
Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut with Algeria
Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut
Govt defends Telegram ban ahead of NEET-UG retest, says action is 'targeted, time-bound'
Govt defends Telegram ban before NEET retest: "Targeted, time-bound'
What is G-7? What should India expect from France summit? How India compares with Group of Seven's rich nations
What is G-7? What should India expect from France summit?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement