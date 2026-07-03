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Alpha: Amid mixed reactions, Hrithik Roshan’s cameo as Major Kabir goes viral; netizens react | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s cameo as Major Kabir in Alpha has gone viral online, with fans sharing mixed reactions to his action-packed appearance in the YRF Spy Universe film.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

Alpha: Amid mixed reactions, Hrithik Roshan’s cameo as Major Kabir goes viral; netizens react | Watch
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Hrithik Roshan’s special appearance in Alpha has been one of the main talking points after the film’s theatrical premiere. Videos of the actor’s cameo as Major Kabir leaked online shortly after the initial presentations, creating excitement among fans of the YRF Spy Universe.

Hrithik Roshan’s cameo goes viral

On July 3, the film Alpha, featuring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sharvari, and Alia Bhatt, premiered in theatres, garnering mixed reactions from audiences. Hrithik Roshan's reprise of Major Kabir, originally seen in War, has created significant buzz on social media. While his role was hinted at in the trailer with his face disguised for suspense, clips of his action-packed introduction leaked online after the release and quickly went viral.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite

Netizens reaction

Hrithik Roshan's cameo sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans praised his entry with comments like 'Super soldier Kabir,' 'Hrithik is faster than bullet,' 'Spy to Superhero,' and 'Krrish ka gaana sunega?', others criticised the over-the-top action, writing, 'Wtf... kya tha ye... seriously make some realistic type so that we can believe somehow,' 'Why is he dressed like Luke Skywalker,' 'Tired of watching typical Bollywood action scenes,' and 'What's this action man?'

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the key roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor portraying pivotal characters. The movie is the YRF Spy Universe's first female-led production. While Alpha has received mixed reactions from viewers, Hrithik Roshan's debut as Major Kabir has emerged as one of its biggest attractions.

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