Alpha: Amid dull run, Samay Raina takes THIS big step to boost Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's film, drop special message for girls: 'Love them both'

Samay Raina booked an entire Mumbai theatre to host a special screening of Alpha and invited fans to join him, as a gesture of support for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari after their appearance on India’s Got Latent.

Comedian Samay Raina has drawn attention after booking an entire Mumbai theatre to support Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s latest film, Alpha, calling it a 'small gesture' of appreciation.

Samay Raina books theatre to support Alpha

On July 3, following the release of Alpha, Samay Raina announced a special screening in Mumbai, reserving a full theatre and offering 250 tickets to fans via WhatsApp. This initiative aimed to thank Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for their appearance on his revived comedy show, India's Got Latent Season 2, which streams on Netflix and YouTube.

The premiere episode, featuring humorous interactions from Samay and references to Alia's films, received mixed online reactions but trended at No. 1 on Netflix. Samay characterised the theatre booking as a 'small gesture of love' and expressed excitement about watching the film with fans, enhancing the film's publicity on social media.

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About Alpha and its reception

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, is a spy action thriller featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is the seventh instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe and the first with a female lead. Despite mixed reviews, it has reportedly earned Rs 37 crore globally within two days of release. Karan Johar defended the film, praising its theatrical appeal and Alia Bhatt's performance, stating that audience turnout outweighs online criticism.