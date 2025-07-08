Almost Famous to appear in Amazon Prime’s The Tribe, Season 2

"The Tribe" Season 2 on Amazon Prime will feature musical duo Almost Famous more prominently, expanding their roles on and off screen.

The best streaming services offer particular true talent: Behind the camera, and in front of it, as musicians, artists, directors, writers, and fine artists, these elite streaming services have nurtured opportunities for further growth and exposure to the global audience with The Tribe, one such program on Amazon Prime under the banner of Dharmaatic Entertainment.

With the first season, The Tribe found its place as a cultural phenomenon, trending first in India, Canada, and the Middle East. Having celebrated the youth culture through five young Indian influencers' rapacious for success in LA, the audience felt directly engaged in the stories put across on-screen, and that too, in just good music.

The Los Angeles-based music producer and DJ duo Almost Famous, aka Simarjeet Saini and Rishab Sadarangani, brought something special to the table at the back of their Hollywood-Bollywood flavoring, which then found favor across audiences globally. If sources agree to this, these artists must be getting the limelight in front of the camera apart from working on the music for the Season 2 of The Tribe.

On the other hand, the sources reveal that the duo might even be involved in bigger roles in Season 2 as main characters delving deeper into their lives as budding music artists. Their manager and business developer, Hardik Zaveri, has revealed that the artists are very excited about the new creative direction for Season 2, and it will spotlight their artistic evolution. Rumors have it that big Hollywood stars will be making guest appearances in the second season of The Tribe, although no other information has been revealed.

After Season 1 set the show high with its raw portrayal of the powerful and simultaneous vulnerable lives of influencers, Season 2 should just produce more good performances and glimpses behind the scenes. With the addition of the Almost Famous, we can definitely expect an edgy soundtrack, which is buzzing around with recent numbers like "Unsick" by Almost Famous featuring Tyla Yaweh that carries a Mumbai-based video.

With major off-screen presence for Almost Famous, Season 2 surely has the enthusiastic eyes of its audiences