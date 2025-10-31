Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

The engagement, which took place earlier in the day, was a lavish yet intimate family ceremony that saw members of the prestigious Allu-Konidela family together.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, got engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika on Friday (October 31). The actor posted several beautiful pictures from the ceremony. His friends and family members attended this special ceremony.

Allu Sirish captioned the post and wrote, "I am finally and happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!" The heartwarming post instantly went viral, with fans and industry colleagues flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and love.

The engagement, which took place earlier in the day, was a lavish yet intimate family ceremony that saw members of the prestigious Allu-Konidela family together. Allu Arjun with his family, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Upasana, along with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, were also present at the ceremony.

For this special occasion, Allu Sirish opted for a Manish Malhotra-designed outfit, while Nayanika looked gorgeous in a stunning lehenga by Sabyasachi that showcased her timeless beauty. The ceremony beautifully blended Telugu traditions with modern elegance, the decor of which was conceptualised by Janaki Pulijal.

The photos shared by Sirish capture moments of laughter, emotion and affection—from couples' beaming smiles to family moments. With well wishes pouring in from fans across the Telugu film industry and the world, Allu Sirish and Nayanika's engagement is shaping up to be a heartwarming celebration of love, family and tradition.

On the professional front, Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2024 action-comedy-fantasy film 'Buddy'. His brother, Allu Arjun, recently starred in 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'.

