Allu Arjun wins netizens' hearts as he helps fan's father with his medical treatment

Allu Arjun/File photo

An actor’s work makes them a star but their fan following makes them a ‘superstar’ and South star Allu Arjun is one such actor that enjoys an undeniably strong and massive fan following. The Pushpa star leaves no stone unturned to make his fans feel loved in return and once again he has shown that he loves and cares for them immensely.

Recently, Allu Arjun helped one of his fans named Arjun Kumar whose father was suffering from a disease and was in a need of 2 lakhs for his treatment. After knowing his problem, the South star couldn’t hold back and helped him financially with his father’s treatment. The family was overwhelmed by his generosity and called him "God is in the form of a human being".

This was informed by Allu Arjun's fan account on Twitter named "Trends Allu Arjun". The fan account shared the family's statement and wrote, "After knowing the problem of our Co AA fan. Demi-God #AlluArjun did all the helpful need with his team to their family".

Earlier, the same fan page had shared the medical reports of Arjun Kumar's father and written, "Hello Everyone!!! Our co-fan Arjun Kumar's father suffering from lung injection. Need 2 Lakhs for Medical Treatment. His family in need of our help. Donate as much as you can. Please kindly share this".

@alluarjun



After knowing the problem of our Co AA fan. Demi God #AlluArjun did all the helpfull need with his Team to their family



LOVE YOU FOREVER ANNA https://t.co/mFmOl76NtY pic.twitter.com/SsQilAlsBq — Trends Allu Arjun (@TrendsAlluArjun) February 9, 2023

It is not the first time he has showered his love on his fans, No wonder, the south star is backed up by such loyal fans. While Allu Arjun is winning his fans’ hearts with his kind gestures day by day, his fans are eagerly waiting to see their icon on the big screen in his next movie, Pushpa: The Rule.



