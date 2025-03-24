The temple authorities shared a video of Allu Arjun's visit on Instagram, providing a glimpse into his spiritual sojourn.

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar recently made a visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This trip was part of his getaway to the UAE, where he took some time to explore the region. The temple authorities shared a video of his visit on Instagram, providing a glimpse into his spiritual sojourn.

As he walked through the temple premises, Arjun was seen dressed in his signature all-black attire. He took a moment to admire the intricate architecture of the temple before interacting with the temple management. The actor was seen smiling and seeking blessings. Following his visit, he also posed for some touristy pictures outside the temple, taking in the beauty of the surroundings. The video concluded with the temple authorities presenting him with a gift, a token of appreciation for his visit.



Arjun's visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is not the first time a celebrity has visited the temple. Previously, renowned actors Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi have also made pilgrimages to this sacred site.

In addition to his temple visit, Arjun was also spotted at a gym in Dubai, where he was seen working out on the treadmill. Clad in black athleisure wear, the actor appeared to be getting back in shape for his forthcoming projects.

This visit came at a time when rumours were circulating about Arjun's upcoming projects. Although he has yet to make an official announcement about his next film after the massive success of Pushpa 2, speculation suggests that he will be working with acclaimed director Atlee. Following this project, he is expected to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas on another film. The actor's fans are eagerly anticipating these upcoming releases, which are expected to take at least two years to complete.