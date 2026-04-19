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Allu Arjun to shift from Hyderabad to Mumbai to shoot long schedule of Atlee's Raaka co-starring Deepika Padukone: Report

Allu Arjun is reportedly planning to shift to Mumbai for a few years to focus on the intense shoot of Raaka and avoid frequent travel, as the big-budget film moves into a demanding production phase.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

Allu Arjun to shift from Hyderabad to Mumbai to shoot long schedule of Atlee's Raaka co-starring Deepika Padukone: Report
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Allu Arjun may shift to Mumbai for a few years as the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Raaka becomes more demanding. The move is aimed at helping him focus fully on the project and avoid frequent travel between cities.

Possible move to Mumbai:

According to reports, Allu Arjun intends to move to Mumbai for the next two to three years to reduce his travel requirements. The actor currently works on Raaka, which Atlee directs, because the demanding schedule needs his complete attention. He plans to remain in Mumbai during the shooting process because his frequent city travel will drain his energy and decrease his performance abilities.

About the film ‘Raaka’:

The movie Raaka gets described as a sci-fi extravaganza, which has a production budget of approximately Rs 700 crore. The movie casts Deepika Padukone to star alongside Allu Arjun, who will participate in high-budget action scenes and advanced special effects. The production work will proceed through 2026 with multiple scheduled sessions.

Also read: Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan even after blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: 'I am losing crores'

Deepika Padukone’s work amid pregnancy:

Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy with a post on her Instagram. The reports, however, indicate that she will proceed with her Raaka filming schedule, which includes her filming demanding fight scenes throughout her entire pregnancy. The couple had their first child in September 2024 when they welcomed their daughter Dua.

The film will show Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor together with the two main actors. Sun Pictures handles the production of this project, which stands as one of the biggest cinematic endeavours in Indian film history.

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