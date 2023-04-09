Allu Arjun thanks fans for sending wishes on his 41st birthday, pens adorable note

Credit: Allu Arjun/Instagram

Actor Allu Arjun who has always been counted as one of the industry's humblest stars on Sunday expressed gratitude for the love and wishes on his 41st birthday. Allu took to his Instagram and posted a picture of him thanking all of his fans and friends across the globe for the love that rained on him on his birthday.

The actor can be seen in a black t-shirt and shades, all set to rule hearts with his next release. In the photo, he can be seen surrounded by children.

The actor penned, "Thank You all. Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever..." Allu was wished by famous celebrities like Chiranjeevi Konidela, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur among others. Stars also praised the first look of Pushpa 2 which was unveiled a day prior to Arjun's birthday on April 8.

Allu Arjun is set to return as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2 - The Rule. On his birthday eve, the makers unveiled his look from the film. In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

Fans can't keep calm after seeing their star in this intense look, they flooded the comment section of the actor. Actor Huma Qureshi reacted with fire emoji.One of the users wrote, "Bhaau ek dam jhakaas is baar bilkul mt jhukna."

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise. The action entertainer directed by Sukumar was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and created a tsunami at the box office. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film. (With inputs from ANI)