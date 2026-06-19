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Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 stampede case

The stampede occurred when a large crowd gathered outside Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in December 2024. During the chaos, a woman, Revathi, tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 07:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 stampede case
Allu Arjun apologising after Pushpa 2 stampede
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Telugu star Allu Arjun has received a summons from the Nampally Court in Hyderabad in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede case and has been directed to appear in person on June 22 for a hearing. The summons were issued as part of the ongoing proceedings related to the stampede outside Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during a special screening of th film Pushpa 2 on December 4, 2024.

According to the actor's legal team, the court has asked Allu Arjun to appear before it, adding that further details on the matter will be shared later. "Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter," Allu Arjun's team said.

Chikkadpally Police have named the actor as accused no. 11 (A11), while the management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as accused nos. 1 to 10. The Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused persons, and police have already filed a chargesheet against 23 individuals in connection with the incident.

The stampede occurred when a large crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere of Pushpa 2. As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the chaos, a woman, Revathi, tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries, leading to his hospitalisation. 

To support the victim, Arjun also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore to help the family of the deceased Revathi.

READ | Eetha teaser leaked online: Shraddha Kapoor to portray Lavani legend Vithabai; film to clash with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Vvan

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