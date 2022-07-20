Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3 on the cards? Fahadh Faasil reveals what director Sukumar said

Fahadh Faasil- Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's action-drama Pushpa The Rise: Part One was released with much fanfare, and it went on to become one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2021. The film was even a huge hit in Hindi, and it cemented Arjun's position in Bollywood as well.

If you have seen the film, then you know that the story of Pushpa will continue in its second instalment, Pushpa The Rule. However, Pushpa's antagonist SP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat aka Fahadh Faasil has now revealed that there is a high chance that the story of Pushpa will continue after part two. Yes, there could be a third instalment of the series.

While speaking to The Cue Studio, Fahadh revealed that director Sukumar has discussed the third instalment with him, and said, "When Sukku (Sukumar) first told me the story, Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for Pushpa 3 because he had enough materials to do it."

Earlier, there were reports that stated that Pushpa 2 might see the reunion of the Vikram stars Fahadh and Vijay Sethupathi on the screen as the latter has been approached by the makers to play a crucial role in the film. The official confirmation is yet to be made, but the news has got the fans excited.

As per the reports, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star was supposed to star in Pushpa: The Rise as a forest officer but due to date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film and thus, has now been offered to play the role of a senior police officer in the film set to go on floors in September or October 2022.

Meanwhile, there were recent reports that Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. Calling all the rumours trash, producer Y. Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that Pushpa's love interest will have a longer role in the sequel.