Allu Arjun spends quality time with his kids Ayaan and Arha, wife Sneha Reddy shares adorable photo

Allu Arjun, the South superstar, is well-known for his outstanding on-screen performances. The actor has been enjoying the success of his most recent film, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' which was the highest-grossing film of 2021. Now, before preparing for his next project, Allu is enjoying time with his children, Ayaan, a baby boy, and Arha, a daughter. Sneha Reddy, Allu's wife, shared a photo of him having fun with his kids on social media.

Sneha shared a candid photo of Allu having fun with his tiny munchkins on her Instagram stories. ' Cutie,' the star wife commented with the shot. The actor is seen sitting on the floor with his children, dressed in a comfortable black tracksuit. His baby daughter strikes a silly pose for the camera. Needless to say, the photo is a significant family goal-setter. Ayaan and Arha both looked adorable posing with their father for the candid photo. Sneha, in particular, frequently shares beautiful and heart-warming images and clips of Allu Arjun with his children.

In March 2011, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy married, and on April 3, 2014, their first child, son Ayaan, was born. On November 21, two years later, the couple was blessed with a baby daughter, Allu Arha.

On the work front, the actor will begin filming for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in the near future. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and others appeared in the first instalment of the film. Within a few days of its release, the movie grossed Rs. 100 crore. Sukumar's film 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on December 17, 2021.