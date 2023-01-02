Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy give couple goals from Goa, drop beautiful photo on new year

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was seen donning an all-white casual outfit and his wife was seen wearing a beachy multi-coloured dress with a pair of shades.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy give couple goals from Goa, drop beautiful photo on new year
Credit: Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy welcomed 2023 in style in Goa. Taking to Instagram, Sneha dropped a picture featuring her hubby Allu Arjun with a mesmerizing backdrop. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#happynewyear #2023."

In the picture, Pushpa star was seen donning an all-white casual outfit and his wife was seen wearing a beachy multi-coloured dress with a pair of shades. Pictures of him posing with friends are also going viral on the internet.

As soon as the photo was uploaded, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "Happy new year pushpa sir." Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise has massive popularity, worldwide fame and fans to its credit.

The film did exceptionally well at the box office and had millions of people in awe of it. After almost a year of its release in India, the film was released in the theatres of Russia. Pushpa: The Rise, which also stars Fahad Faasil, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021.

The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office and Allu’s fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the film. The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is still awaited.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Pushpa 2 recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be bigger and better. (With inputs from ANI)

Allu Arjun poses with gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, ace athlete does Pushpa gesture with actor

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu announces 4 percent DA hike as New Year gift for government employees
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.