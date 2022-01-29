Headlines

Entertainment

Entertainment

Allu Arjun shares video of singer Sid Sriram singing ‘Srivalli’ without music, heaps praise in heartwarming note - WATCH

Srivalli's vocals by Sid Sriram were praised by people all over the world, and the song quickly became a smash.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

Everyone is now aware of the craze of the ‘Pushpa: The Rise' has sparked. Its songs, from ‘Oo Antava’ to ‘Srivalli’, have their own following.

 

Srivalli's vocals by Sid Sriram were praised by people all over the world, and the song quickly became a smash.

 

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', shared an on-stage incident in which 'Srivalli' vocalist Sid Sriram sang without any music cue or accompanying instruments on Instagram.

 

In praise, he wrote, “Wanted to write this at leisure. My brother Sidsriram garu was singing Srivalli on stage at the pre-release event. He started singing without music & | was waiting for the musical instruments to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they din’t . And he kept singing without any music. I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head...“ He doesn’t need music ......HE IS MUSIC “

 

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and quickly became the biggest blockbuster of the year. The filmmakers are aiming to release the sequel this year, buoyed by the popularity of the first. Allu Arjun will also be seen in Koratala Siva's vengeance thriller Icon.

 

 

For the unversed, Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Srivalli' has got many users imitating the steps. Australian cricketer David Warner and even many Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed shared their video dancing on the song which has come to be called 'Pushpa walk'.

