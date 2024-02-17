Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 has bigger canvas, shares major update about part 3: 'We have exciting...'

Allu Arjun shares a major update about Pushpa 3, and gives exciting details about part 2.

This year is going to be special for Allu Arjun fans because the actor is all set to entertain them with his upcoming movie Pushpa 2-The Rule, which is a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. However, the actor has shared another exciting news for the fans as he confirmed plans to turn Pushpa into a franchise.

Currently, Allu Arjun is in Germany as a sizzle reel from the Pushpa franchise is being screened on the sidelines of the Berlin Film Festival‘s European Film Market in order to seed it as a brand for international audiences. There will also be a fan screening of Pushpa: The Rise. Even before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actor has shared exciting details about making part 3. He told Variety in an interview, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

Allu Arjun also opened up on the exciting details about Pushpa 2: The Rule and said, "Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you’ve seen in ‘Pushpa 1,’ because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you’ve seen. You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterization. So you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterization, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to Pushpa 1. It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterization.”

Not only this, Allu Arjun also said that this time, Pushpa will play on a national and international scale and the fight between police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Fassil will get bigger.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise won Allu Arjun National Award for the best actor. In the second part, the actor will reprise his role of Pushpa Raj along with Fahadh Faasil playing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna playing Srivalli. The film is set to release in theatres on August 15 and will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.