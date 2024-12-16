Following his release, Allu Arjun expressed his regret over the incident, which led to a woman's death, and clarified that he had no role in the tragic event.

A group of film stars recently met actor Allu Arjun, a day after he was released from Chanchlaguda Central Jail. The actor had been arrested in Hyderabad due to a stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2.

Following his release, Allu Arjun expressed his regret over the incident, which led to a woman's death, and clarified that he had no role in the tragic event.

According to Mint, the actor said, "We are extremely sorry for the family, it is purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching the film with my family and the incident took place outside the theatre, It was purely of no direct connection to me. My love and respect to the family. I have been visiting the theatre for the last few years, I have been to the same place almost 30 times. Never has such a thing happened. It was purely accidental. I am extremely sorry for the accident that happened."

The actor of Pushpa 2 expressed deep concern for the boy who was hospitalized due to "asphyxiation" during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Hospital officials confirmed his condition and reported that he is also experiencing "intermittent fever." On Sunday, the official statement released read, “The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

Sri Teja, critically injured in the stampede on December 4, is receiving treatment at KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Secunderabad. The tragic incident also resulted in the death of his mother, 35-year-old Revathi. Sri Teja was hospitalized for asphyxiation.

Both Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar expressed their apologies to the victim's family. Arjun has also donated ₹25 lakh to support the family.

On Saturday evening, Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun from 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Hyderabad theatre stampede case. On the work front, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues to earn strong at the box office. The film has grossed Rs 1100 crores worldwide.

