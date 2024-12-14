In viral videos on social media, Sneha Reddy, with their children, was seen waiting outside their home for Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun was warmly welcomed home by his wife, Sneha Reddy, with a hug after spending a night in Chanchalguda jail. He was arrested after a dan died during the screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule last week.

In viral videos on social media, Sneha Reddy, with their children, was seen waiting outside their home for Allu Arjun. When he arrived, she gave him a warm hug and became emotional while holding him. The videos are quickly spreading online.

ine Star Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday, after being granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 13. This came after the actor was arrested in connection with a tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. After his release, Allu Arjun was seen arriving at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters.

"I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," said the actor.

Allu Arjun further reiterated, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you."

The incident took place on December 4 when Allu Arjun visited the Sandhya Theatre for a screening of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule.