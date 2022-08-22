Search icon
Allu Arjun's Pushpa gesture at New York's India Day Parade wins hearts, viral video

Several videos of Pushpa star Allu Arjun participating in the India Day Parade in New York have surfaced online. Take a look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Allu Arjun/Twitter

Pan-India star Allu Arjun is leaving no stone unturned to make India proud. The actor represented India in the biggest annual Indian Day Parade in New York recently and he was welcomed by the people with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm.

For the unversed, India marked its 75th year of Independence on August 15 this year and the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have joined forces to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in a grand manner.

Now, several videos of Allu Arjun participating in the India Day Parade in New York have surfaced online. In one of the videos, Allu Arjun is seen enacting the famous hand gesture from his blockbuster hit film Pushpa as fans throng around his vehicle to catch a glimpse of him.

Check out the now-viral video below:

Check out some fan reactions below:

At the India Day parade, Allu Arjun was got conferred with the coveted title of Grand Marshall. The parade was screened on the LED screens at Times Square where his fans went loud and crazy after catching a glimpse of the actor on the LED hoardings.

Recently, Allu Arjun made headlines by rejecting the a Rs 10-crore deal to endorse a pan masala brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, went on floors on Monday (August 22). After Pushpa 2, the actor will collaborate with Koratala Siva for a film. He also has ICON with Venu Sriram and a film each with Boyapati Srinu and AR Murugadoss.

