Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to feature new version of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Anatava? Here’s all we know

Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava in the movie Pushpa: The Rise which was released in 2021 was one of the most loved and famous songs from the movie. Now, as the sequel of the movie Pushpa: The Rule has been announced, the audience has high expectations for the music of the movie. Recently, the music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP talked about the music in the film and if Oo Antava would have a new version in the film.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, the music composer of the much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 said, “Everyone is waiting for Pushpa 2 – the film and its music. I'm truly thankful for all the love that everyone has showered on us. The subject has come out fantastically. The way Sukumar sir has scripted the story is amazing. We're working very hard and passionately for this film like we always do.”

The music composer also revealed if Samantha Ruth Prabhu will feature in the sequel of the film and said, “We aren't looking at any reprise of O0 Antava in Pushpa 2, but it's too early to say anything right now. We're working on a lot of surprises. I hope everyone gives more and more love to the film and its album and make them memorable.”

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule dropped a new poster of Allu Arjun which took the internet by storm. In the poster, the actor was seen wearing a saree with heavy jewelry and carrying a gun in his hand. . Directed and written by Sukumar, the film is going to retain Rashmika Mandana and Fahad Fassil’s characters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the movie Shakuntalam, which will release on April 14. The actress also has Kushi starring Vijay Deverkonda in the pipeline. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is set to release on September 1, 2023. The actress will also feature in the Indian Installment of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

