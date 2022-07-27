Search icon
Telugu film industry to stop working from August 1, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, Prabhas’ Salaar likely to get affected

As per the report, the Telugu cinema has voluntarily decided to hold the film shoot due to 'increasing shoot.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Salaar-Pushpa 2

The members of the Telugu film Producers guild of India, on Tuesday, made a special announcement on withholding all the shootings from August 1, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, senior film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a statement written on the organization`s official letterhead which reads, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all produce members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, cinema hall owners had to face major losses and many filmmakers opted to release their films on OTT platforms.

Post that, it was decided that new films will stream on OTT platforms after 30 days of their theatrical release, but the producer`s council have now decided to take some time and resolve this increasing revenue issue that the cinema hall owners and the makers are currently facing.

Meanwhile, shootings for all Telugu projects should be stopped from August 1st until the council come to any workable resolutions. The Telugu film industry has delivered numerous blockbuster movies in the last few years. With films like RRR and Pushpa, the industry has gathered positive feedback from netizens. Due to the decision, the shootings of many big films like Salaar, Project K, Pushpa: The Rule, and Hit 2 among others will have to face major roadblocks.

 

