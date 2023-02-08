Allu Arjun's photo op with fans in Vizag cancelled after stampede fears due to overcrowding. Watch

Allu Arjun greeting fans in Vishakhapatnam

Allu Arjun recently wrapped a schedule of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Vishakhapatnam. The actor stayed back in the city and was supposed to do a photo op with his fans there. However, as many more fans than expected turned up at the event, it had to be cancelled at the last minute since the organisers feared a mishap.

Allu Arjun had been filming Pushpa 2, the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise in Vizag for the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the actor shared a picture on social media indicating that the schedule in the city has finished. On the same day, he set aside some time to meet his fans and get a few pictures clicked. Arjun enjoys a sizable fan base in the city.

However, videos from the event, which have surfaced online, show that his legion of fans overwhelmed the occasion. Eager to get their picture clicked with the star, some fans even created a ruckus at the venue, leading to the organisers cancelling the photo op altogether. This led to a few fans disappointed but many others said this was a sign of Arjun’s growing star power. Other videos from the event show the actor greeting his excited fans from afar as they click him.

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, starred Allu Arjun as the titular smuggler. The Telugu film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and was a pan-India blockbuster. The film was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year with a worldwide gross of Rs 361 crore. It’s Hindi version alone netted over Rs 100 crore.

The sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule will continue Pushpa Raj’s story and elaborate upon his clash with the police officer Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). The heavily-anticipated film is slated for a release in the second half of this year.