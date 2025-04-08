The upcoming film promises to take audiences to a never-before-seen cinematic experience with its unique genre, and fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the project.

Allu Arjun and director Atlee, two powerhouses of talent, have long been rumoured to be teaming up for a promising project, sparking excitement among fans. On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, Allu Arjun confirmed the project, releasing an announcement video that gave a sneak peek into the making of the film, which explores a "beyond the world" genre and is currently titled or referred to as 'AA22XA6'. The film promises to take audiences to a never-before-seen cinematic experience with its unique genre, and fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the project.



The announcement video showcases the project's global ambitions, with production spanning India and the US. Top studios like Lola VFX are involved, with artists praising the script as exciting and challenging. The video features Allu Arjun undergoing 3D scanning, hinting at the film's visual grandeur. The story explores a "beyond the world" genre, featuring supernatural and alien creatures, promising a unique cinematic experience.



Atlee expressed his excitement about collaborating with Allu Arjun and Sun Pictures. "This is the film I’ve always dreamed of making. It’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in. To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences everywhere," he said in a statement.

Further, Sun Pictures anticipates the collaboration to be 'pure magic'. “With a grand vision from the mass storyteller Atlee and iconic Allu Arjun, whose box-office dominance is breaking all barriers, this collaboration with Sun Pictures promises to be nothing short of pure magic. This is a project where the best in the industry have come together, and we are confident it will set new standards, both in Indian cinema and beyond," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, AA22XA6 is set to go on floors later this year, with further details on the cast, crew, and release schedule to be announced soon.