Allu Arjun's new look with a cigar goes viral, fans ask 'is it from Pushpa 2?'

Allu Arjun has earned the title of 'stylish star,' and he is considered a trendsetter in regional cinema. His swag, his charism, and his dance moves have a cult following among the masses. After his last blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Allu's has become a nationwide 'hot' property. The audience keeps an eye on his every social activity.

Yesterday, Allu posted a photo of him, wearing a leather jacket, with wide black eyewear, and holding a cigar. The look itself echoes the fact that why Allu is titled a 'stylish star.' Arjun shared this picture on his social media with a statutory warning caption, "Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health."

DJ star's fans have gone berserk over his new post, and they're hailing his look like anything. "Aww...the way uu care for public health," A fan asserted. Another user asserted, "HE IS INJURIOUS TO MY HEALTH OMG." One of his fans wrote, "That cigar can just get lit like that, doesn't have to use a lighter #sassy." However, many of his fans have considered this look as a part of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A user asserted, "Fire hai...pushpa 2 new look very very nice." Another user exclaimed, "PUSHPA PART-2." One of the users asked, "Pushpa 2 look."

If you have seen Pushpa, then you know that the story of Pushparaj (Allu) will continue in its second instalment, Pushpa The Rule. However, Pushpa's antagonist SP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat aka Fahadh Faasil has now revealed that there is a high chance that the story of Pushpa will continue after part two. Yes, there could be a third instalment of the series.

While speaking to The Cue Studio, Fahadh revealed that director Sukumar has discussed the third instalment with him, and said, "When Sukku (Sukumar) first told me the story, Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for Pushpa 3 because he had enough materials to do it."