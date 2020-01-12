Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo beats Baahubali 2 Box Office in New Zealand, Darbar & Sarileru Neekevvaru in USA

It is the season of clashes in the South Indian film industry. While Rajinikanth's Darbar released on Friday and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvar released on Saturday, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on Sunday but has been making noise in New Zealand and the USA since Saturday night.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo premiere shows in New Zealand and the USA have been showing extraordinary Box Office results for the Allu Arjun starring film. Minting $34,625 in New Zealand, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo beat Baahubali 2 collections of $21,290.

More so, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has topped Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvar in the USA, by minting $590,216. Meanwhile, the first day collections of SarileruNeekkevvaru were $417,559 and Rajinikanth's Darbar earned $274,883 on its third day.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramloo has created an all-time Telugu film record in #NewZealand by collecting $34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows (big capacity). #Baahubali2 (Telugu) has collected $21,290 for premieres."

"#USA Saturday - Jan 11th @ 3:30 PM PST #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo -$590,216 (Premieres) #SarileruNeekkevvaru -$417,559 (Day 1) #Darbar-$274,883 (Day 3)," he also informed, while talking about the movie's Box Office win in the USA too.

See his tweets here:

#AlaVaikunthapurramloo has created an all time Telugu film record in #NewZealand by collecting 34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows (big capacity). #Baahubali2 (Telugu) has collected 21,290 for premieres. Extraordinary — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020

Talking about the clash, Allu Arjun said at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's pre-release event, “Sankranti is a big festival in the Telugu states. There was a time when four films released for the festival, and all of them ran well at the box office. The Sankranti season got the potential for multiple releases. We have spaced out because our distributors should recover the investment. At the end of the day, the same distributor would buy one of my upcoming films so they have to survive.”