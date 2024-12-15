In a series of dramatic events, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a stampede that occurred at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during Pushpa 2 premiere and was released on bail the following day.

On Friday, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a stampede that occured at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during Pushpa 2 premiere. A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son were critically injured in this stampede. Within a few hours, Allu Arjun was granted interim bail and he came back to his home on Saturday morning.

After his release from the jail, many people questioned the Telugu superstar why he didn't meet the victim Revathy's family and his injured son Sri Tej in the hospital. On Sunday night, Allu Arjun has released a statement silencing his critics. Taking to his social media handles, he put out a note that read, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest."

After Arjun's arrest, Revathy's husband M Bhaskar stated that he was willing to drop the case against the actor. He said to the media, "I am ready to withdraw the case. My son wanted to watch the film, so we went there. Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede that caused my wife’s death."

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rule at the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, the pan-India action drama has grossed more than Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. Its Hindi dubbed version has also earned more than Rs 500 crore net in India.

