AA22: Allu Arjun reunites with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth film together

Allu Arjun with Trivikram Srinivas/Twitter

The superstar Allu Arjun will be reuniting with the director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth film together after three blockbusters Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). This will be the 22nd film in Allu Arjun's career and hence, his fans have been calling it "AA22".

The production banner Haarika and Hassine Creations, which has produced their first three films, made the official announcement on Monday, July 3, as they took to their social media handles, shared the announcement video, and wrote, "The Dynamic duo reunite for the 4th time! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Our Darling director #Trivikram garu coming together for our #Production8".

The announcement video introduced the filmmaker as "The master craftsman of entertainment Trivikram" and then introduced the actor as, "The epitome of charisma icon star Allu Arjun" with the initials of AA in the background. The details about the rest of the cast and crew haven't been announced yet.

Before his film with Trivikram, Allu Arjun will be seen next in the much-awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule, the follow-up to his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 with a worldwide gross collection of over Rs 350 crore. Pushpa 2 will reportedly release in the theatres next year.

Directed by Sukumar, apart from Allu Arjun, the sequel stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who made chartbuster songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami in the prequel.

