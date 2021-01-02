In Pics: Allu Arjun thanks comedian-actor Brahmanandam for 'priceless' New Year gift

Indian film star Allu Arjun, who primarily works in Telegu cinema, on Saturday took to social media to express his gratitude and thank comedian and senior actor Brahmanandam for presenting him with a 'priceless' gift -- a sketch of Lord Venkateshwara.

Expressing how moved he was with the gift, Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared a few photos of the sketches and wrote alongside it, "THE MOST PRICELESS GIFT I RECEIVED FROM OUR BELOVED BRAHMANANDAM GARU. 45 DAYS OF WORK. HAND DRAWN PENCIL SKETCH. THANK YOU (sic)."

Well, what makes the gift most special for Allu is that Brahmanandam, who doesn't fail to impress with the fact how multi-talented he is, took almost 45 days to complete the sketch. And while the sketch was carefully made with a lot of intricate detailing, Brahmanandam presented the special gift it in a frame and also sent with a calendar of the New Year attached with the sketch to Allu. How thoughtful!

Take a look at the sketches here:

Well, the fact that a senior actor like Brahmanandam took so much effort to present the 'Duvvada Jagannadham' star with a hand-made gift goes onto show the kind of camaraderie the two share.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. His next project 'Pushpa' which is currently being filmed is slated for release in 2021.