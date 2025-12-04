Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date, can it beat Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2?
The Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule is the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its global collections of Rs 1742 crore. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had grossed Rs 1788 crore worldwide.
Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is to release in Japan on January 16 next month.The blockbuster action drama, which was the sequel of the 2021 superhit Pushpa: The Rise, was originally released worldwide on December 5, 2024, and became the highest-grossing Indian film last year.
Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the film in Japan, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "'Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo' Indian Cinema’s Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas", and shared the Japanese poster of the film.
Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the Pushpa franchise, also took to her X timeline and wrote, "Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global. Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026.. are you ready??", along with sharing the link for the Japanese trailer. Allu Arjun plays the titular role of Pushpa Raj.
The Allu Arjun-starrer is also the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its global collections of Rs 1742 crore. After it releases in Japan, the film can easily surpass the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to emerge as the second highest-grossing Indian film ever. Prabhas-starrer SS Rajamouli's 2017 epic action drama had grossed Rs 1788 crore worldwide. The highest-grossing Indian film remains Aamir Khan-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 sports drama Dangal has minted Rs 2070 crore at the global box office. (All box office numbers are from Sacnilk)
A cliffhanger-filled post-credits scene in Pushpa 2: The Rule confirmed that the Pushpa saga will continue, unveiling the title of the upcoming third film - Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The franchise is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.
