FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date, can it beat Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2?

DGCA takes BIG action after IndiGo flight disruptions, asks the airline to...

What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in THESE cities; check key details

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted from Salman Khan's show just before Grand Finale? Top 5 contestants are...

What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG warning to US, Europe: 'They would be net losers if...'

Jaishankar's BIG warning to US, Europe: 'They would be net losers if...'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date, can it beat Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2?

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date

What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in THESE cities; check key details

What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date, can it beat Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2?

The Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule is the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its global collections of Rs 1742 crore. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had grossed Rs 1788 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 12:35 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date, can it beat Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2?
Pushpa 2 Japan release poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is to release in Japan on January 16 next month.The blockbuster action drama, which was the sequel of the 2021 superhit Pushpa: The Rise, was originally released worldwide on December 5, 2024, and became the highest-grossing Indian film last year.

    Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the film in Japan, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "'Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo' Indian Cinema’s Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas", and shared the Japanese poster of the film.

    Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the Pushpa franchise, also took to her X timeline and wrote, "Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global. Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026.. are you ready??", along with sharing the link for the Japanese trailer. Allu Arjun plays the titular role of Pushpa Raj.

    The Allu Arjun-starrer is also the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its global collections of Rs 1742 crore. After it releases in Japan, the film can easily surpass the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to emerge as the second highest-grossing Indian film ever. Prabhas-starrer SS Rajamouli's 2017 epic action drama had grossed Rs 1788 crore worldwide. The highest-grossing Indian film remains Aamir Khan-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 sports drama Dangal has minted Rs 2070 crore at the global box office. (All box office numbers are from Sacnilk)

    A cliffhanger-filled post-credits scene in Pushpa 2: The Rule confirmed that the Pushpa saga will continue, unveiling the title of the upcoming third film - Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The franchise is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

    READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    EAM Jaishankar issues BIG warning to US, Europe: 'They would be net losers if...'
    Jaishankar's BIG warning to US, Europe: 'They would be net losers if...'
    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date, can it beat Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2?
    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date
    DGCA takes BIG action after IndiGo flight disruptions, asks the airline to...
    DGCA's BIG action after IndiGo flight disruptions, asks airline to...
    What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in THESE cities; check key details
    What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in
    Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post
    Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century against South Africa
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
    Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
    What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
    What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
    Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
    Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
    Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
    Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
    Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
    Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement