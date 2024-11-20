Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to set the box office on fire with the early estimates suggesting that the Allu Arjun film could earn around Rs 275 crore worldwide on its opening day itself.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. After the blockbuster success of the first part released in 2021, audiences have been waiting from the past three years to see what happens next in Pushpa Raj's life.

The sequel is made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, and has already earned Rs 1000 crore even before its release, as per a Sacnilk report. In Telugu states (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) and in the North India, the theatrical rights have been sold for around Rs 375 crore. In the rest of India and the overseas markets, these rights have fetched the producers a sum of Rs 100 crore and Rs 125 crore, respectively. This means that Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 600 crore from its theatrical rights itself.

The report further mentions that Netflix has bought the streaming rights of the film for a whopping cost of Rs 275 crore. Its music rights and television satellite rights have been sold for Rs 65 crore and Rs 85 crore. This takes the total to Rs 425 crore. Thus, as per this report, Allu Arjun-starrer has earned Rs 1025 crore even before its release.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule releases in cinemas worldwide on December 5 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 and had earned more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide.

The sequel is expected to set the box office on fire. Early estimates suggests that it could earn around Rs 275 crore worldwide on its opening day itself. This would make Pushpa 2 the highest opening Indian film ever, breaking the record of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR, which had collected Rs 225 crore globally on its first day in 2022.

READ | Meet Mohini Dey, India’s youngest female bassist, started working with AR Rahman at 15, has also announced her divorce

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.