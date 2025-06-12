After the heartbreaking tragedy, several South stars including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej Konidela, and others expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

On Thursday, June 12, the Air India Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed soon after. Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) which was headed towards London’s Gatwick Airport had 242 people on board, counting both passengers and crew. After the heartbreaking tragedy, South stars took to their X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Allu Arjun wrote, "Heartbroken by the tragic Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching", while Ram Charan added, "Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with all the passengers, crew on board, the affected and their families."

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, who is also currently the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, said, "I am devastated by the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers are with all the passengers and crew onboard. While we await official updates, I pray and extend my deepest sympathies to the families at this awaiting tough times. May they find strength and support during this anxious times."

Jr NTR shared, "Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families", while Varun Tej Konidela wrote, "Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the Ahmedabad plane crash. My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and their families. Praying for strength and support for their families during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, several injured passengers have been shifted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. Firefighters and emergency response teams were quick to reach the scene, and efforts to contain the situation are ongoing. Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the crash, and an investigation has been launched. People have been urged to avoid the area to allow the smooth functioning of rescue and relief operations.

