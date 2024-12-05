Pushpa 2: The Rule has already seen record-breaking advance bookings as the film has already earned over Rs 100 crore gross globally in the pre-sales.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally released in theatres today on December 5. The Sukumar directorial has been the most awaited Indian film since the last three years as the audiences have been waiting to see the battle between Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The sequel has already seen record-breaking advance bookings as the film has already earned over Rs 100 crore gross globally in the pre-sales. It is expected that Pushpa 2 will be the next Indian movie in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Kalki 2898 AD.

However, there is one bad news for the film as the pan-India action drama has been leaked online on several platforms and torrent sites. As per several reports, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the latest victim of piracy as the film is available to download from infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, 123movies, 123movierulz, and other torrent websites. Pushpa 2 is not the first film to have been leaked on such infamous sites. Earlier this year, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, The Greatest of All Time, and multiple other films also became a target of such torrent sites.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel of Pushpa The Rise: Part 1, the highest grossing Indian movie of the year 2021. The first part earned Rs 270 crore net in India and grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide. Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for his terrific performance as the titular character Pushpa Raj.

Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows

READ | Meet Muslim actress, who was called 'sweeper' by Raj Kapoor, she quit non-veg food to play Radha, her son is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.