Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is registering new records at the box office each day. Now, the pan-India action drama has entered Rs 600-crore club in Hindi. It has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which had amassed Rs 584 crore net in Hindi in India, to become the second highest-grossing Hindi movie ever at the domestic box office. The horror-comedy Stree 2 is the only movie ahead of Pushpa 2 in this list.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his X account and wrote, "600 NOT OUT - NEXT STOP 700 CR...PUSHPA 2 READY TO CLAIM THE THRONE...Pushpa 2 has shattered every record in sight...Will soon dethrone Stree 2 from the No. 1 position, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Pushpa 2 is not slowing down soon. With the Christmas and New Year holidays around the corner, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass the Rs 700 cr mark and could even aim for the monumental Rs 800 cr milestone."

Earlier, Pushpa 2 took a record-breaking opening at the box office on December 5. It earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore at the box office worldwide, breaking the previous record held by RRR by a huge margin. The film's Hindi dubbed version also defeated Jawan to become the biggest Hindi opener ever.

Pushpa 2 has received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are its main highlights. Its duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and impractical climax sequence are its biggest drawbacks. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

