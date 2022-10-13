Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Allu Arjun poses with gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, ace athlete does Pushpa gesture with actor

Allu Arjun and gold medalist Neeraj Chopra met at the recent event, and the champ Olympian made the moment special by stepping into Pushpa's shoe

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Allu Arjun poses with gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, ace athlete does Pushpa gesture with actor
Allu Arjun Neeraj Chopra

Allu Arjun was recently awarded the highest honour in the Indian Entertainment Industry which is 'Indian Of The Year' at an event in Delhi yesterday. At the event, the actor bumped into the Olympic gold medal, Neeraj Chopra in the ceremony, and the two of them were seen having a gala time together. 

While these pioneers of two different fields met, Neeraj Chopra could be seen asking the superstar to do his javelin throw pose while he does the famous Pushparaj style from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa; The Rise. The moment was captured with these two prominent stars clicked a picture with each other while they lastly shared a handshake. 

Check out Allu Arjun and Neeraj Chopra video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stylish Star Allu Arjun (@stylish_star_allu_arjun)

Moreover, this year is totally owned by Allu Arjun while he won the title of 'Indian of the Year' he is constantly owning up to every award and prestige in his name. Be it representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade or winning the best actor (Telugu) award for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA to winning the Filmfare award south for Best actor for Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has become a name that is constantly spreading his charm everywhere.

Check out Allu receiving the special honour

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have started working on the Pushpa: The Rule with a pooja ceremony.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Healthy Heart Diet: 5 foods you should add to your diet for a healthy heart
Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient
Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept unveiled, see images here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Went for the risky move and it backfired': Mumbai Indian players goes for the 'Atrangi' move in Jenga
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.