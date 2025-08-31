Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'

PM Modi, Pak's Shehbaz Sharif in same frame yet several spots apart in 'family photo'
ENTERTAINMENT
"Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much", wrote Allu Arjun.
Allu Arjun's paternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on Saturday at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. Her last rites were held in Kokapet on Saturday. Remembering her grandmother, the Pushpa actor shared a photo of Kanakaratnam on social media and shared that her presence will be missed every single day.
He wrote on his X account, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled."
Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day.— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 31, 2025
Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were… pic.twitter.com/wT3KNETNNl
Allu Arjun was extremely close to his grandmother. Refreshing your memory, back in December 2024, the Telugu star was arrested following the death of a fan in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. As he returned home from jail the next morning, his grandmother was seen getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye from him. The video of the adorable moment between the two even circulated on social media, leaving netizens gushing over their sweet bond.
Allu Arjun was in Mumbai for his next film with Atlee when he received the unfortunate news. He flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai to pay his last respects to his grandmother. Other members of the Allu-Konidela family including Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi also attended Kanakaratnam's last rites.
