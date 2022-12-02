Allu Arjun kneels to pose with fan, enjoys promoting Pushpa The Rise in Russia, videos go viral

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is enjoying the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. The actor and the team are currently abroad, busy spreading the word about his pan-India blockbuster that is slated to release on December 9. Fans are standing in long queues to get Allu Arjun's autograph, and there are hundreds of people, cheering out loud for Pushparaj.

One of the iconic lines from Pushpa's Hindi version is Arjun's punchline, "Main jhukega nahi saala." However, it was sweet of him to kneel for his fan, and he even interacted with the fan.

Allu interacted with the audience through an event in a high-end multiplex. He acknowledged international fans by communicating in their language, and he even greeted them with Namaste.

Taking to social media, makers uploaded a video where we can witness the raging excitement amongst fans for Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa has become bigger and better with each passing day since the time it hit Indian screens on December 17, 2021.

After creating a whole lot of craze across boundaries, the Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer had a special premiere in Moscow on December 1, and in St. Petersburg on December 3, in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will also be premiered in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

The fandom for Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun isn't just limited to India. The actor has many followers across the world, and this has been proven by a family who danced to the tunes of the viral song Saami Saami.

Taking to social media, a Russian fan named Natalia Odegova, shared a video of her family dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's famous song from the film, Saami Saami. In the caption, Natalia wrote “Sofia's best emotions on #saamisaami Dancing with my girls”

Pushpa The Rise is the first instalment of a two-part crime-thriller starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as primary characters. The second part, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release in cinemas in 2023.