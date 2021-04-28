Allu Arjun isolates himself at home after testing COVID-19 positive, requests fans to 'not worry' about him

Telugu star Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The actor posted a note on Instagram on Wednesday to share the health update.

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols," Arjun wrote. He urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested. "Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance," he added.

The actor also shared that he is doing fine and that his fans need not worry. "I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," he concluded.

Meanwhile, covid infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of the country. More than 3 lakh corona cases have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. India reported a record number of 3,60,960 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday morning.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,79,97,267 persons have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which 1,48,17,371 people have fully recovered after defeating the virus.

For the first time, the number of deaths crossed the 2-lakh mark, with a total of 2,01,187 people losing their lives to the virus across the country, according to the health ministry data, Currently, there are 29,78,709 active cases in India.

At the same time, Delhi's death toll has crossed 15 thousand mark. The national capital also recorded more than 24 thousand new corona infections in the last 24 hours, with 381 persons succumbing to the virus, a record high.

The registration for the third phase of the vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age, which begins on May 1, will start on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Those eligible can book their slots on Co-Win portal or the Aarogya Setu app.