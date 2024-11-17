Speaking in Hindi, Allu Arjun thanked the people of Bihar for their love and hospitality at the trailer launch event of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna unveiled the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule at a grand event at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, November 17. After the first part became a grand success in Hindi, the makers decided to launch the trailer and start their promotions from the Hindi heartland in Bihar.

The Icon Star Allu Arjun gave the closing speech at the event. He said that he has come to Bihar for the first time and thanked the poeple for their love and hospitality. Allu Arjun even went on to speak a dialogue from the sequel in Hindi. "Pushpa naam se flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, ab wildfire hai main", he said as the people cheered for him. His Hindi has impressed the netizens and the video has gone viral on the internet.

Shifting to his more comfortable English language, the Telugu star added, "I want to thank everyone from across the nation and beyond for the love that you showered on Pushpa. It is your love that has made Pushpa 2 as the most anticipated film in the country for the last three years. It is your love that has made this film the biggest and the most anticipated one. Thank you everyone from the behalf of the entire Pushpa team. Thank you Bihar and Patna for your love. Above all, thank you very much for my fans for all their love. I hope you all will like this film. This film is releasing on December 5 worldwide, and I am extremely honoured to launch this film in Patna among all of you. Thank you for this honour. Main kabhi bhoolunga nahi (I will never forget this)."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule releases in cinemas worldwide on December 5 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 and had earned more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide.

