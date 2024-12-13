After Allu Arjun got arrested in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede, the husband of the deceased woman issued a statement, confirming to withdraw his complaint.

After Allu Arjun got arrested in connection with the Hyderabad theatre stampede, the husband of the deceased woman issued a statement, confirming the withdrawal of his complaint. The actor landed into a major problem as the Telangana High Court sent the actor to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede. The incident happened on December 4 night was caused by a huge crowd hoarding the Hyderabad theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor, who came to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule with fans.

Soon after the actor got arrested, Bhaskar, the husband of the victim Revathi issued a statement, clarifying that he didn't know that his complaint would lead to the actor's arrest. In the statement shared by the actor's representative, Bhaskar said, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and #AlluArjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."

On the other side, the Telugu news portal The Aakashavaani shared an application made by Sandhya Theatre to police seeking protection (bandobast) for the special screening of the movie on December 4 and 5. The letter dated December December 2, which will be attended by cast members. The letter dated December 2 sought police protection for the special shows, but it seems like the lack of bandobast caused the mishap that led to the loss of Revathi's life.

