As per the latest media reports, Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in the Hyderabad theatre stampede case. As India Today reported, The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, ruling in his favour and affirming his right to life and liberty. The court stated that the actor cannot be deprived of these fundamental rights. The High Court further expressed sympathy for the family of the deceased woman but questioned whether the blame could be fastened on the accused.

Earlier on Saturday, the Telangana High Court ordered 14 days of custody for Allu Arjun. As Zee News reported, Allu Arjun got arrested in connection with a theatre stampede that led to a woman’s death at a Hyderabad theatre during the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Though the actor moved court seeking quashing of the criminal case filed against him, Allu Arjun was arrested on Saturday for the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

Soon after his arrest, the husband of the deceased Sandhya, Bhaskar issued a statement stating that he is ready to withdraw his complaint. He said, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and #AlluArjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."

On the work front, Allu Arjun's latest movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a box office juggernaut. The movie has breached Rs 1000-crore mark in seven days and has grossed over Rs 1100 crores worldwide. Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2 is the direct sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part One. The franchise will be followed by the third instalment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

