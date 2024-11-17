Allu Arjun rejected these blockbusters, which earned Rs 2000 crore.

Allu Arjun is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2 The Rule. The makers are all set to release the trailer today and fans can’t keep calm. However, do you know that the actor rejected two Bollywood blockbusters?

Well yes, Allu Arjun gave Salman Khan the biggest hit of his career so far by rejecting the film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Before Salman Khan played the iconic role in the film, it was offered to Allu Arjun, who turned it down due to prior commitments. The film turned out to be Salman’s biggest hit and collected Rs 900 crore at the box office.



According to a Times of India report, Allu Arjun was offered a cameo role in the movie but the actor turned down the offer as he is currently focused on the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan marked his debut in Bollywood and was also the highest-grossing film Rs 1100 crore at the box office. Together both the films earned a whopping Rs 2000 crore at the box office. However, these are just reports and Allu Arjun is yet to confirm them.

Allu Arjun has reportedly charged a staggering ₹300 crore as his fee for 'Pushpa 2', according to a report by Track Tollywood. This immense sum not only surpasses the box office collections of many hit films but also makes him the highest-paid actor in the country, outstripping the fees of other top stars.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahad Faasil in key roles. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Pushpa 2 has already surpassed $500,000 in advance bookings in North America, setting another record for the fastest Indian film to reach that milestone. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6.

