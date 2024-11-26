Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres on December 5.

With just 10 days left for Pushpa 2: The Rule to release in theatres on December 5, Allu Arjun has finally completed shoot of the film. On Tuesday, November 26, the South superstar posted a picture from the last day and the final shot of Pushpa 2. The photo captures the camera trolley with the team visible in the background. Along with the image, he penned a heartfelt caption, "Last day, last shot of Pushpa. Five years' journey of Pushpa completed. What a journey."

Allu Arjun started shooting for Pushpa 1: The Rise in 2019 and the film was released in 2021. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, it became the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year and earned more than Rs 350 crore at the global box office. Allu even went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for his sensationa performance as the titular character Pushpa Raj.

As the actor mentioned in his latest post that his five-year journey of playing Pushpa has completed, fans wondered and asked about Pushpa 3 in the comments section. Allu and Rashmika have hinted at the third part in the Pushpa franchise several times in their interviews this year. One fan asked, "No Pushpa 3?", while another commented, "Please bring Part 3 as well."

LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA . 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed . What a journey pic.twitter.com/eQoRhcLFMQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 26, 2024

Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming actioner also stars Fahadh Faasil. The much-awaited sequel will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to set the box office on fire with early reports suggesting that it could break multiple records on its opening day itself.

READ | Sreeleela's item song Kissik from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 out, fans say Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava is 'best forever'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.