After spending a night in jail, Pushpa star Allu Arjun was granted bail.

Allu Arjun, on Friday, was arrested following a tragic incident where a woman lost her life in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

After spending a night in jail, he was granted bail. On Saturday morning, he arrived back at his residence in Banjara Hills, escorted by heavy security. Upon stepping out of his car, the actor waved at his fans and greeted the crowd with folded hands.

For the first time, Allu Arjun spoke about the incident, expressing his deep regret and calling it "a very unfortunate" event. Accordinh to News 18 report, he said, "I thank everyone, this incident was very unfortunate, we are extremely sorry what ever happened, we are with the family, this never happened with anyone, I am there to support family in every way, I am thankful to everyone."

He further added, "I believe in law, it’s very challenging situation for the family. I thank everyone for their love and support. I am here only because of your love."

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar, was held overnight at Chikkadpally Central Jail on Friday due to delays in completing his bail formalities. This followed his arrest in connection with a woman’s death during a stampede at the Hyderabad premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Although the Telangana High Court had already granted him interim bail, he couldn't be released on time because of procedural delays and the superintendent leaving for the day.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theaters on December 5, with paid previews on December 4. Within just a week of its release, the film grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.