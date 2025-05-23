Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note on Raghavendra Rao's birthday, recalling his contribution to his career and thanking him for giving him the big break in movies.

Allu Arjun, the National Award winner and pan-India star, has not forgotten his roots or humble beginnings. The Pushpa star has deep respect and gratitude he shows to the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

As director K. Raghavendra Rao celebrates his birthday today, Allu Arjun shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures with him on social media. Along with the photos, he wrote a heartfelt message: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my guruji @Ragavendraraoba garu! My first director. The man who launched me into films. Gratitude forever.”

Another touching example of this is a photograph of Rao at the entrance of his office. It’s of director K. Raghavendra Rao, with the words “My First Director” written under it. This thoughtful gesture highlights Allu Arjun’s loyalty and appreciation for those who helped shape his career.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my guru ji @Ragavendraraoba garu ! My first director . The man who launched me into films . Gratitude forever pic.twitter.com/HdDXlzpj1Y — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 23, 2025

Raghavendra Rao directed Allu Arjun’s first film as a lead actor, Gangotri (2003). Since then, Allu Arjun has often spoken about how important that opportunity was for him. Whether it’s through a birthday post or the photo in his office, he continues to show respect and love for the man who gave him his big break.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The direct sequel of Pushpa: The Rise was an all-time blockbuster, grossing Rs 1738 crore worldwide, with Rs 800 crores coming from the Hindi version itself. Pushpa 2 will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.