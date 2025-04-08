In the picture, Allu Arjun is seen cutting a cake, while Sneha, their daughter Arha, and their son Ayaan stand beside him.

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun, who turned 43 on Tuesday, celebrated his special day surrounded by loved ones. His wife, Sneha Reddy, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the cosy and intimate celebration they had at home.

In the picture she shared, Allu Arjun is seen cutting a cake, while Sneha, their daughter Arha, and their son Ayaan stand beside him. Sneha has never missed a chance to share glimpses of her family with fans on social media. In January, on the occasion of Sankranti, Sneha posted adorable family pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Sankranti #2025."

The family picture featured Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy along with their children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, all smiles as they posed in traditional attire.

The actor has had a big year, with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule creating history at the box office. Released in December last year, the movie went on to break several records.

Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama features Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The actor, who is best known for hits including Arya, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, and the Pushpa series, has never missed a chance to win fans across the country. The actor has also received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

