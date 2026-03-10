Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked

Allu Arjun gifted his mother Allu Nirmala a brand-new Lexus NX on International Women’s Day, expressing his love and gratitude. The actor also has upcoming films with Atlee Kumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star Allu Arjun made the celebration even more special by gifting his mother, Allu Nirmala, a brand-new Lexus NX worth around Rs 68-75 lakh, a thoughtful gesture that beautifully reflected the actor’s deep love, respect and gratitude for the woman who has been a constant pillar of strength and support in his life.

Known for sharing a close bond with his family, Allu Arjun marked the day by celebrating the most important woman in his life, his mother. Sharing the moment on social media, the team of the Pushpa star wrote, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star @alluarjunonline gifted his mother #AlluNirmala garu a brand-new car. A heartfelt gesture celebrating motherhood and gratitude."

Allu Arjun continues to remain one of the most talked-about stars in Indian cinema. On the professional front, the actor has an exciting slate of films lined up. He is set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee Kumar for the much-anticipated project tentatively titled AA22. The film has already generated massive buzz among fans eager to see the powerhouse combination.

In addition, Allu Arjun will also be working with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for AA23, another highly anticipated project that promises to further elevate the star’s cinematic journey.