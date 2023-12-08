Allu Arjun calls Animal Indian classic, Ranbir Kapoor's performance inspiring: 'Blown away by the cinematic brilliance'

Allu Arjun heaps praise on the team of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, calls the film an Indian classic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal is not only garnering praise from the audience but also from the celebrities of the Indian film industry. From Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor to Mahesh Babu, a number of celebrities heaped praise on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. Recently, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and shared his review on the revenge drama and called it an Indian classic.

On Friday, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and heaped praise on the cast of Animal. He called the film a cinematic brilliance and congratulated the team on the film's success. The actor wrote, "#Animal. Just mind-blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly at a loss for words to explain the magic you’ve created . My deep Respect to the highest level. @iamRashmika Brilliant & Magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold. @thedeol ji’s impactful performance silences us. Your Terrific presence commands respect. @AnilKapoor Ji’s was effortless & intense. Your experience speaks volumes, sir."

Allu Arjun also heaped praise on Triptii Dimri's performance and wrote, "This young lady @tripti_dimri23 is breaking hearts. May you break more! All the other artists & technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations! & The Director, the Man @imvangasandeep garu. Just mind-blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! #ANIMAL HAS JOINED THE CLASSICS OF INDIAN CINEMA LIST."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama that tells the story of a father and son's bond carved in blood. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri among others in key roles. Though the film is breaking several box office records with its collection, it also drawing flak on social media for its toxic and misogynistic content. The film has collected over Rs 500 crore at the box office and is still running strong.

