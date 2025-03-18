Allu Arjun has earlier opened up about his initial reservations regarding the iconic sequence in Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun has undoubtedly put in tremendous effort to deliver a captivating performance in Pushpa 2. His dedication to perfecting the character is evident in every aspect of his portrayal. From the high-octane action sequences that showcase his impressive physicality and stunt skills, to the distinctive accent that adds depth and authenticity to his character, every detail has been meticulously crafted. Moreover, he sustained injuries to pull off his compelling and believable performance. Recently choreographer Ganesh Acharya revealed that the actor suffered foot and neck injury while shooting for a dance performance in Pushpa 2.

Choreographer-actor Ganesh Acharya lauded the actor's dedication and perseverance during the filming of the Gango Renuka Thalli (Jathara) song. In this iconic scene, Allu Arjun honoured Goddess Gangamma Thalli by dressing up in a saree, makeup, and heavy jewellery. Ganesh revealed that filming the Jathra song was an extremely challenging task, with the team working continuously for 29 days.

Despite the gruelling schedule, Allu Arjun's dedication never wavered. He sustained injuries every 5-10 days, including broken bones and neck injuries, but he never gave up. Instead, he continued to perform with unwavering enthusiasm and passion. “Every 5-10 days, he would injure himself, sometimes breaking his foot or suffering neck injuries, but he never gave up," Ganesh said.

Further, Ganesh credited Allu Arjun's remarkable dedication to his role, stating that he had devoted five years to both Pushpa films. The actor's willingness to push through physical pain and exhaustion is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft.

Allu Arjun has opened up about his initial reservations regarding the iconic Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2. His bold decision however paid off, as the Jathara sequence has become a standout moment in the film. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh, among others.