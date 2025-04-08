Allu Arjun is also a big businessman who owns a production house, a multiplex, and a restaurant franchise.

Allu Arjun, who stole hearts with his blockbuster hits like Pushpa, just turned a year older, and fans are buzzing with excitement to celebrate their favorite star. Whether it's his films or finances, they want to know it all!

According to the reports, Allu Arjun’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 460 crore. He is also a businessman who owns a production house, a multiplex, and a restaurant franchise. Beyond films, he earns through social media promotions and brand endorsements and serves as the brand ambassador for the streaming platform Aha.

On top of that, he has also invested in a healthcare startup, further expanding his business portfolio. He also reportedly owns a luxurious Rs 100 crore bungalow and even has a private jet.

Allu Arjun lives in a luxurious Rs 100 crore home in Hyderabad with his family. Along with his stunning mansion, he also owns several other properties, a private jet, and a jaw-dropping lineup of high-end cars.

Allu Arjun has a massive Instagram following of over 28.2 million, which adds to his income through paid promotions. He endorses major brands like KFC, Frooti, Rapido, Hero MotoCorp, RedBus, and Hotstar, and reportedly charges between Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore for each brand deal, according to Financial Express and Times of India. His strong social media presence makes him one of the most sought-after celebrity endorsers in the country.

Allu Arjun owns a well-known American sports bar and restaurant chain in Hyderabad, adding to his list of business ventures. He has also invested in a healthcare brand, further expanding his income sources beyond the world of cinema. In 2022, Allu Arjun launched Allu Studio, his own production house based in Hyderabad. His family also runs Geeta Arts, a well-established film production and distribution company.

Allu Arjun was born on April 8, 1982, in Chennai (formerly known as Madras), into a family connected to the Telugu film industry. His father, Allu Aravind, is a respected movie producer, while his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, was a legendary comic actor with a career spanning more than 1,000 films.