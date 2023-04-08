Allu Arjun birthday: From Rs 100 crore luxurious home to Rs 7 crore vanity van, expensive assets owned by superstar

Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday on Saturday, April 8. One of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry, Allu is a humble human being who seems to remain unaffected by the superstardom that has come his way via his work in the years gone by. However, much like other celebrities, Allu Arjunn too likes to indulge in the luxury of life.

On his special day, let's take a look at the expensive assets owned by the Pushpa star. Allu Arjun's magnificent bungalow in Hyderabad, in which he lives with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha, comprises a swimming pool, a huge lawn, an open gym, a home theatre, a spacious living room, and other luxuries costs Rs 100 crore, as per the estimation by Housing.com.

In 2019, the actor bought a swanky black-coloured vanity van. It has the initials of the star, i.e. 'AA', embossed on the outside of it, and is priced at Rs 7 crore approximately. Allu shared the inside photos of his luxury vehicle on his Instagram with the caption, "Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind "People have showered soo much love, it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this". Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It’s my Vanity Van. I named it FALCON."

Allu Arjun likes to add huge cars to his automobile collection. He owns a Hummer H2 which is worth Rs 75 lakh and a luxury SUV Land Range Rover whose price ranges from Rs 2.39 crore and goes up to Rs. 4.17 crore. He named it Beast and shared the photo on his social media with the caption, "New Car in the House. I named him BEAST. Every time I buy something, there is only one thing on my mind. Gratitude."

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

The Telugu superstar enthralled the nationwide audience with his phenomenal performance in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 and a day ahead of his birthday on Friday, the actor shared the first look of his character Pushpa Raj from the sequel Pushpa The Rule: Part 2. His look, in which he is seen wearing a saree along with a garland of lemons and heavy jewellery, broke the internet.



