Allu Arjun on Friday responded to the death of a woman during the stampede that broke out at Pushpa 2 premiere at Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. The actor took X to share a 3-minute, 47-second video in which he promised to extend every possible assistance to the victim’s family. He offered Rs 25 lakh and assured to cover the family's medical expenses and other necessities in the future while expressing his grief.

“Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey,” he captioned the X post.

In the video, Allu Arjun acknowledged the tragic incident and urged fans to be careful and safely return from theatres. “In the last 20 years, I have been to the theatres for almost every film; something like this has never happened. We were very disappointed and shocked, none of us feel like celebrating. We make films so people can enjoy the film in theatres, so to learn that something like this happened…I can’t put it in words,” he was heard saying.

Allu Arjun made his grand entry at the Pushpa 2 premiere which led to chaos, and a woman and her son were severely injured amid an overwhelming fans crowd. Both of them lost consciousness and were rushed to a nearby hospital. While the woman, identified as Revathy, was declared dead upon arrival, her son remains in critical condition. Following the tragic incident, a police case was filed against Allu Arjun, his private security, and the management of Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre for criminal negligence under Sections 105 and 118(1) BNS.